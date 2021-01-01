Fashion Short - Shorts Yvette Chez Toi - High Tech Fabric - Denim - Men

Women/Men/Unisex Shorts in athletic style by Yvette LIBBY N'guyen ParisShorts are infinitely more comfortable and allow a greater range of motion. They can store many snacks because they are highly functional. Shorts should be worn all the time even if one has hairy legs. Shorts YVETTE CHEZ TOI is finely created by Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris in the fusion of art and function, with the high tech super-light fabric. Designer Style ID: YLNShortYvette001SportHighTechDenimMColour: Denim Classic Blue (Pantone 19 - 4052)Designed in France - Made in VietnamComposition: Fabric: High-tech waterproof & breathable fabric Elastic band: Cotton elasticTag: Premium Nubuck leather with laser cut This High-tech functional Shorts from Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris, hasbeen expertly manufactured with:100% Poly 50D ELASTIC Fabric + White Polyurethane Membrane + 20DInterlock (exclusive printed)BreathabilityWater Vapour PermeabilityWater Pressure ResistanceBonding strengthISO5077-1984/ISO6330-2000This collection has below advantages:1- Technology: 3 layers:- 1st layer: 20D Interlock - Protects textile and fabric surfaces from stain andwater- 2nd layer: White Polyurethane Membrane - or breathable membrane, iswater resistant but vapour permeable. . The membrane is located on thecold side of insulation and prevents moisture (as well as snow, wind, andcontaminants such as dust) that may have been driven through the externalcladding, from penetrating further into the structure- 3rd layer: 50D Elastic fabric, exclusively printed. Feels soft and smooth onthe skin - can be worn for extended periods and will remain comfortable. Noform changed and no shrinkage after repeated cleaning. Can be used for along time.2- Water-proof & Breathable: Coated fabrics anti-stain and easy-cleanfeatures and creates waterproof or water-repellent fabric. Waterproof/breathable fabrics resist liquid water passing through, butallow water vapour to pass through. Their ability to block out rain and snowwhile allowing vapour from sweat to evaporate. Breathability: Thanks