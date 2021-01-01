Fashionable Hiking Booties

You will walk forever in these comfy booties from Laura M Gallery. A fashion statement for your rugged out door look. A must have for fall and winter. Experience the comfort revolution in this water resistant man-made leather pull-on lace-up bootie featuring a decorative lateral (outside) zipper design and an easy on/off full length inside zipper all on a chunky and sculpted heel. Heel Height (approximately): 1 3/4" Back Shaft Height (approximately): 4 1/4" Circumference (approximately): 9"-10 1/2" AdjustablePremium water resistant synthetic leather, round toe silhouette, vegan friendly materials, antiqued metal hardware-Full length inside zipper with antiqued metal zipper pull-Flat cotton laces and antiqued metal eyelets-Super soft and cozy faux shearling lining-Soft and cozy comfort padded textile insole-Rubber outsole with flexible forefoot.