Fast Diet - The Ultimate Fast Diet Guide: Fast Diet Plan And Fast Diet Recipes Dr. Michael Ericsson Author

The Fast Diet: What Is It All About?For whatever reason, people have started to become conscious about their health and weight these days. This led to the rise of a lot of weight-loss regimens or dietary programs. All of these programs claim to be effective and safe for losing weight and in helping maintain an excellent physical wellbeing. One of these dietary programs is called the Fast Diet. The term "fast" does not necessarily pertain to rapidness, but implies the use of fasting or food abstinence as a means of losing weight. Discover the basic information about the Fast Diet in the first chapter of this book.Popularized in the United Kingdom, the Fast Diet has now reached nearby European countries, as well as the United States of America. Behind it is doctor-writer Michael Mosley and a journalist named Mimi Spencer, who found the significance of decreasing caloric consumption in promoting health and in eliminating unwanted pounds. They based the Fast Diet on the theory that when individuals fast alternately, their brains consider the experience as famine. As a response, their bodies will shift into maintenance status and will use the energy coming from fat stores.This new eating program is a kind of intermittent fasting, a highly recognized diet for its health and weight-loss benefits. In particular, the Fast Diet involves a strict restriction in caloric intake for two days and normal food consumption for the rest of the days in a week. This eating pattern is more commonly known as the 5:2 diet. During the two days of low caloric consumption, you are allowed to take only about ¼ of your usual caloric needs. Specifically, men are restricted to 600 calories during each of the two fast days. Meanwhile, women are allowed to consume 500 calories only. Foods that are high in protein such as nuts, legumes, and skinless chicken are recommended to control hunger. Aside from these, foods that have a low glycemic index, such as carrots and strawberries, are highly recommended.