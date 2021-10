This wool sweater undergoes a quick dyeing process to create a melange effect, then is hand airbrushed on one side and laser printed with a compass logo. The signature wind rose is also embroidered onto the detachable sleeve patch, which is inspired by military uniforms. 28" length (size Medium) Crewneck Long sleeves Ribbed cuffs and hem 100% wool Hand wash, line dry Made in Italy New Concepts @Nordstrom