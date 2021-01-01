Fast Power Charging Charger Cable Cord for JBL Wireless Speaker and Bluetooth Earphone Headphone Compatible with Android iPhones System 33ft Orange

Professional charging cable for JBL Wireless Bluetooth Speaker & Headphone series. Apply to JBL Soundgear, GO, Charge, Clip, Pulse, Flip, Micro, Micro II, Trip, Link 20 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and more. Quick charging, thicker tin-copper core and lower wire resistance. Safe charging, protect battery loss and aging. It is applicable to all JBL Micro & jack products. Can be widely used in other equipment, durable. Warranty policy: if there are quality problems, return within 30 days, 180 days replacement.