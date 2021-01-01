Stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed black ceramic bezel showing tachymeter markers. Green dial with luminous black hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Chronograph - three white sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hour. ETA-Valjoux caliber 7753 automatic movement, based upon ETA 7750, containing 27 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 44 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 15 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Deployment clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 150 meters / 500 feet. Functions: chronograph, tachymeter date, hour, minute, second. Fastrider Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 42010n-0004. Tudor Fastrider Chronograph Automatic Green Dial Mens Watch 42010N-0004.