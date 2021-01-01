Fat Bombs: 30 Amazing, Tasty, Sweet And Savory Ketogenic Bombs Recipes: (Meal Prep, Ketogenic Recipes, Ketogenic Diet) Dora Pearson Author

Fat Bombs: 30 Amazing, Tasty, Sweet And Savory Ketogenic Bombs Recipes Getting Your FREE Bonus Download this book, read it to the end and see BONUS CHAPTER after the conclusion.Fat bombs were initially meant for people who were on a ketogenic diet. A ketogenic diet is a diet taken people who need to lose weight without starving themselves. Fats bombs are a good part of ketogenic diet. Fat bombs usually feature ingredients such as coconut oil, butter, seeds and nuts. Fat bombs can help you get your body into the process of ketosis, in which you will burn the body fats without starving yourself, and you will shed the extra pounds. Ketogenic fat bombs can be used as a breakfast snack or as a mid-afternoon snack. Thank you for downloading this book; it is my sincere hope that it will answer your questions on Fat Bombs. Enjoy this amazing Fat Bombs Recipes.