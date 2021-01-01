Wolford Fatal Dress in Burgundy 93% polyamide 7% elastane. Made in Austria. Machine wash. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Ultra lightweight stretch fabric. WOLF-WD16. 50706. About the designer: Established in Austria in 1949, Wolford has built a reputation as one of the world’s leading producers of luxury hosiery. The high-quality leg-wear is a staple that no sophisticated wardrobe should be without. Wolford has developed from a business focusing solely on Leg and Body-wear to an international premium brand with an extensive range of products. The focus is on the female silhouette, representing timeless elegance and luxury whilst gently incorporating current trends.