Father and Daughter - Daddy and Girl Tote Bag

My Father is my Hero. Everybody loves his or her Dad. Did you ever hear of Fathor, the mix of Father and Thor? There is no better Team than Father and Son. There is no better Team than Father and Daughter. My Favorite People call me Daddy. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.