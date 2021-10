Best Border Collie Dad Ever Vintage Fathers Day For Daddy, Dad, Papa, Father, Husband, Boyfriend, Friend, Buddy, Parents, Grandpa, Granddad, Grandfather, Father's Day, Christmas, 4Th Of July. Best Border Collie Dad Ever Shirt Father's Day. Great To Wear On National Holidays, Veterans Day, Memorial Day, President's Day, Labor Day, Or Thanksgiving. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem