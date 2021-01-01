Fatty Liver Diet: A Beginner's Guide for Prediabetics With Recipes and a Meal Plan Larry Jamesonn Author

Fatty liver is a condition that currently affects almost a third of the US population. This is mainly due to excessive alcohol consumption, unhealthy food choices, and sedentary lifestyles.Left unchecked, fatty liver can cause damage to the liver and lead to serious medical conditions such as liver fibrosis or scarring, and cirrhosis, which can be fatal.There is continuing research that indicates a connection between prediabetes and fatty liver disease. For example, scientists are learning that fatty liver disease can cause a person to develop prediabetes. One of the jobs of the liver is to regulate blood sugar. However, the fat accumulating around the liver actually makes it less responsive to insulin, which leads to higher levels of blood glucse.This also works the other way around as well. Having diabetes can increase the odds of developing fatty liver disease.As of this writing, there are no FDA approved medications for the direct treatment of fatty liver. Fortunately, and if diagnosed early, this condition is easily reversible by making changes in the patient's diet and lifestyle.The guide starts by providing and overview of the disease and the symptoms that accompany it. A chapter is devoted to listing the foods shown to help with the treatment and reversal of fatty liver according to studies. A diet and lifestyle change plan is also included in the guide to help the patient in the journey to living healthier.In this guide, you will discover...What fatty liver disease is, what prediabetes is, and their connectionWhat you should eat to manage fatty liver diseaseSteps to maintaining this diet planSample curated recipesA lifestyle change plan that you should undertake