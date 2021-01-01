Bella Dahl Faux Fur Puffer Jacket in Black. - size M (also in L, XS) Bella Dahl Faux Fur Puffer Jacket in Black. - size M (also in L, XS) 100% poly. Hand wash cold. Front zipper closure. Side seam pockets. Faux Fur. Imported. BLD-WO21. B4726-B58-300. Los-Angeles based brand, Bella Dahl, designs ultrasoft essentials with a laidback, Southern California vibe. Modern silhouettes, textures, and unique wash treatments combine to achieve the perfect fit with an endlessly wearable feel. Each garment is hand-dyed and treated in Los Angeles to ensure the quality of each piece.