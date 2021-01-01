Faux Leather Camo Legging

We combined your favorite camo & faux leather leggings into one amazing new style! In these leggings, you're everyone's asspiration! Designed with our contoured Power Waistband, these leggings give you a flat gut and GREAT butt. Our flattering high-gloss fabric is a total compliment magnet and keeps you ultra-comfortable all day and night. Once you put them on you'll never take them off…they're that good. DETAILSThe Slim is Built In™ - contoured Power Waistband offers tummy shaping and a perky rear viewCenter-seam free = no more camel toeHigh-waisted design for great coverage and no muffin topCARE & INSTRUCTIONSFit tip: 5'4' or under? Try our Petite inseamCare Instructions: Machine wash warm, gentle cycle. Do not use fabric softener. Inside out. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Lay flat to dry. Do not iron.