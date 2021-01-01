LEVIS Faux Leather Cinched Waist Puffer Jacket, Size Large in Black at Nordstrom Rack

Stay warm in this chic puffer jacket featuring a trendy faux leather design with a cinched waist for a feminine silhouette. 25" length (size S) Stand-up collar Long sleeves with elastic cuffs Front zip closure Front welt pockets Faux leather construction Cinching waist Faux leather shell face: 100% polyurethane/back: 100% polyester/body lining: 100% polyester/sleeve lining: 100% polyester/fill: 100% polyester Machine wash cold, tumble dry low Imported Model's stats for sizing: 5'11" height, 32" bust, 24" waist, 34" hips. Model is wearing size S.