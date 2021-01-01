Commando Faux Leather Jogger in Black. - size M (also in S, XS) Commando Faux Leather Jogger in Black. - size M (also in S, XS) Self: 55% polyurethane 44% viscose 1% elastanePocket Lining: 78% nylon 22% elastane. Faux leather fabric. Side slant pockets. 13 at the knee narrows to 8 at the leg opening. Made in USA. CMAN-WP15. SLG45. Through innovative design and technical fabrics, commando creates versatile, luxurious pieces that make your wardrobe work harder so that your style can be effortless. From their sleek ballet bodysuits to their best-selling leggings and tights, to the raw-cut underwear that started it all, commando is the go-to brand for seasonless staples that you can build a look around.