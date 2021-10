This on-trend mid-rise pull-on skinny features a velvety faux-suede fabrication, a super soft and comfortable fit with amazing stretch and recovery, a 5-pocket detail, faux zipper and working button for easy-to-go wear, set in waistband with loops, 28" inseam, 9-5/8" front rise; 9-1/2" leg opening for size 4. Available in a neutral print and python print.