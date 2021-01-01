FC Barcelona 2020/21 Stadium Home Men's Soccer Jersey

YOUR TEAM. YOUR COLORS. Rep your team in the FC Barcelona Stadium Home Jersey. Highly breathable fabric helps keep sweat off your skin, so you stay cool and comfortable on the field or in the stands. This product is made with 100% recycled polyester fabric. This product is made with 100% recycled polyester fibers. Sweat-Wicking Performance Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat from your skin for quicker evaporationâhelping you stay dry and comfortable. Cool Comfort Nike Breathe fabric is made of highly breathable construction to help you stay cool. Pro-Level Look Authentic design gives you the same look worn by your favorite players at home matches. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: CD4232; Color: Deep Royal Blue/Varsity Maize; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult