FC Barcelona Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Soccer Top

STAY DRY AHEAD OF KICKOFF. The FC Barcelona Top gives you the same look as your favorite players. Sweat-wicking fabric is lightweight and breathable to help keep you cool while you're warming up for the game. Benefits Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Signature crest and colors let you support BarÃ§a wherever you go. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: DH2007; Color: Obsidian/Obsidian; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult