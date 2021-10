These sunglasses are handcrafted in Italy using lightweight, durable Mazzucchelli acetate with a finish that replicates the character of classic horn. Found only at Nordstrom, the style is a collaboration between the Fear of God label and the exclusive eyewear brand. 51mm lens width; 21mm bridge width; 145mm temple length 100% UV protection Mazzucchelli acetate Made in Italy New Concepts @Nordstrom Fear of God is Black Owned and Founded