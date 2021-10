Braves Baseball Fan's will love this team axe inspired baseball saying. This famous "Fear the Chop" baseball saying first quoted in 1991 makes a great gift for any Braves Atlanta Baseball fan. This funny Gift Idea for Braves Atlanta Baseball Lovers, "Fear the Chop" is a classic baseball design for lovers of the Braves and the Axe. Great Gift for Mom, Gift for Dad, or kids, and perfect gift for Christmas and Birthdays. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem