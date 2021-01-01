The Zensah Featherweight Compression Leg Sleeves offers a lightweight and tight wear to provide support and comfort throughout the day. Sold as one-pair pack as two sleeves. Ultra-thin fabric is a tighter, lightweight fit compared to the original compression leg sleeves. Moisture-wicking yarns create a comfortable all wear. Chevron ribbing relieves shin splints. Graduated compression improves circulation for faster recovery and supports calf muscle. 52% polypropylene, 41% polyamide, 7% elastane Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low. Imported.