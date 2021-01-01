FEBRUARY, WINTER, SKIING, SNOW, COLD, AQUARIUS, PISCES T-Shirt

You're birthday is in February, you enjoy the long cold months & the snow because that means it's time for skiing, snowboarding & snowmobiling. Whether your are an Aquarius or a Pisces, February is a great month to celebrate a birthday on the slopes. It's February...time for a skiing vacation in the mountains. Let everyone know it's your birthday month when you the slopes in this graphic design of 2 skiers racing downhill. Enjoy the mountain views, the clear blue skies and the deep soft powder. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem