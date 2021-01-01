Feed Yourself, Feed Your Family: Good Nutrition and Healthy Cooking for New Moms and Growing Families La Leche League International Author

A BLUEPRINT FOR A LIFETIME OF HEALTHY MEALSFrom pregnancy to breastfeeding through weaning and beyond, the comprehensive one-stop nutrition and cooking guide for mothers eager to nourish the whole growing family with healthy and delicious meals Your approach to eating changes when you become pregnant, give birth, and become responsible for feeding an infant, toddler, or growing child. Featuring more than seventy-five easy-to-make and delicious recipes, sanity-saving, mom-tested advice, and vital information about your nutritional needs when pregnant, nursing, or weaning, Feed Yourself, Feed Your Family helps you set your family on a course for a lifetime of healthy eating. Focusing on the five basic nutritional stages between birth and the time when your baby takes a seat at the family table, and with an emphasis on organic, unprocessed foods, this invaluable resource offers • nutrition-packed, kid-pleasing recipes—including make-ahead, no-cook, one-handed (while nursing), on the run, or sit down meals—many of which are all-time La Leche League International member favorites• facts on how a mother’s diet affects her milk (and baby’s tastes) • perfect energizing foods to support busy new parents learning a new way of life• pantry- and fridge-stocking suggestions for simple meals in minutes• the best organic and shortcut foods in every grocery aisle, from fresh to frozen• tips and nutritional information for safely shedding pounds while breastfeeding• fun ways to get children involved in the kitchen and invested in the food they eat• candid, reassuring stories from mothers like you La Leche League International is the most trusted name in breastfeeding information, support, and advocacy. Founded in 1956 by seven intrepid women, the League now has more than 7,000 accredited leaders in sixty-eight countries, and offers phone, online, and in-person consultation to breastfeeding mothers. Visit www.llli.org for more information.