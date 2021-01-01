Free People Feeling Groovy Maxi Dress in Pink. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Free People Feeling Groovy Maxi Dress in Pink. - size S (also in L, M, XS) 100% viscose. Detachable slip lining with adjustable shoulder straps. Pull-on styling. Split neckline with tie closure and elastic cuffs. Georgette fabric. Belt not included. Imported. FREE-WD1992. OB998042. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.