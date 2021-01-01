Feeling Speechie Speech Language Pathologist SLP Therapist T-Shirt

This Clothing is for Better Hearing and Speech Month and to raise Awareness about Speaking Disorders. Great for a Speech Language Pathologist, Assistant, Supervisor, Educator, SLP’s or SLPA’s! Perfect Thank You or Appreciation Gifts for Men and Women! This Apparel with the Design "Feeling Speechie" are great for a Speech Therapist that works with Kids, Boys, Girls, Elementary or High School Students and Adults. Great Graduation Gift for a Future SLP, Therapy Pathology Student or Retired Therapists! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem