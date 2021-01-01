Field & Stream Feist Polarized Sunglasses, Men's, Black Smoke/Blue Mirror

Enjoy the great outdoors with the Field & Stream® Feist Polarized Sunglasses. Designed to protect your eyes from harmful UVA and UVB rays during those long fishing trips, these sunglasses will provide proper eye protection and remain comfortable all day long. Grab a pair of Feist Polarized Sunglasses and enjoy your fishing trip in style. FEATURES: 100% polarized lenses protect against UVA and UVB rays Distortion-free vision for optimal clarity Reduces glare from the suns reflection on the water Scratch resistant and durable lenses Double injection rubber components provides a non-slip fit Model: 10230917.QTS