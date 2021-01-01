Elevate your street-chic style with the LINEA Paolo Felicia Wedge Sneaker. Available in perforated leather or suede upper material. Please note: upper material is listed in the color name. Full-length side zip closure. Rounded toe. Rear pull-tab offers easy wear. Stretch goring panel across instep provides a custom fit. Breathable leather lining. Cushioned footbed for added comfort. Wrapped wedge heel. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 13 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.