Yves Rocher - Felt-tip Liner - Black - Pencil, Eye Liner And Kohl

Yves Rocher - For an intense dark look, in the blink of an eye The Felt-tip Liner highlights your eyes in the blink of an eye! Its very easy-to-use and precise felt tip allows you to create any look: from a fine, precise line to a thicker line for the most intense black result. Its formula is enriched with soothing Cornflower water and is suitable for even the most sensitive eyes or contact lens wearers. How to use: Trace a very thin line to highlight the upper lash line or a thicker one for an even more intense look. To achieve a clean line, apply several small lines in a row. Felt-Tip Liner - Black