From the slightly crouched basic posture the attack takes place and it is tried to catch the opponent in the hit area. A tribute to this wonderful sport fencing. Many like fencing and this design is a tribute to this wonderful sport. No matter man, woman, boy or girl, everyone can wear this outfit. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.