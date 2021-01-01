Fencing Tote Bag

Now the unique fencer gift motive for your outfit. The silhouette of the martial artist shows a fencer in a duel. He will defend himself with foil, sabre or sword in a duel. A great gift idea for all sport fencers who duel each other. Wear the motive as a proud fighter on your chest in competition or training. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.