Give in to Fendimania with this square Swiss watch featuring a striking F-framed bezel and a face set with two diamond markers. The statement timepiece is set on a star-textured leather strap in eye-catching yellow. 24mm x 20mm case; 16mm band width Buckle closure Swiss quartz movement Total diamond weight: 0.01ct. Color: G Clarity: VVS Sapphire crystal face Yellow opaline glass or mother-of-pearl dial Stainless steel/leather/diamond Swiss made