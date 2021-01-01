L'Oreal Paris Feria Multi-Faceted Shimmering Permanent Hair Color, M31 Midnight Moon (Cool Soft Black), 1 kit

With L'Oreal Paris Feria, what you see is the shimmer. Multi-Faceted shimmering color with 3X highlights delivers intensified, brilliant results. Inspired by fashion, Feria offers a twist on the traditional and gives edgy hair color - from bright red, platinum blonde, rose gold, metallic brown, to blue black hair color, these hair dye kits will transform your hair. Feria's prismatic color spectrum is custom-blended by L'Oreal master colorists for bold, head-turning shades no appointment necessary. The Power Shimmer Conditioner seals and smooths. Won't wreck or ravage hair. Packaging may vary, what you receive may not be what is reflected on site.