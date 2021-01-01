Timeless, quaint and beachy like the small Florida coastal town it's named for, Fernandina is a small metal frame with rounded lenses and acetate temples for added color. This unisex frame for smaller faces has premium 5-barrel hinges and comes in beautiful ocean- inspired colors. Sunglasses inspired by a life on the water, colors, patterns and textures that capture the spirit of the sea. And because they come with 580 lenses, you'll be able to soak up every detail while you're soaking up the sun. Del Mar Collection Care Tips