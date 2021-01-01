Salvatore Ferragamo Ferragamo Ora Gold Rubber Strap Chronograph Watch

From the Ferragamo Ora Collection. Sophisticated watch with a gold case and logo detailing. Swiss quartz movement Gold bezel Sapphire crystal Gold crown Silver guilloch dial Three subdials Second hand Gold case Vulcanized rubber strap Logo-engraved pin-buckle closure Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water-resistant to 5 atm SIZE Round case, 40mm (1.57) Rubber strap, 21mm (0.78") ABOUT THE BRAND Italian designer Salvatore Ferragamo began his journey in 1927 with a vision of creating the world's most beautiful shoes. The label expanded to menswear in the 1970s, and remains famed for its made-in-Italy pieces. The craftsmanship inherent in its shoes is also found in accessories like sunglasses, belts and ties. The brand's signature Gancini logoa backwards horseshoecan be found on its classic loafers and fine leather goods. Men Accessories - Watches And Gifts > Salvatore Ferragamo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Salvatore Ferragamo. Color: Gold.