Calling all ferret owners! If you simply adore your pet ferret, and you love this cute, mischievous creatures, we suggest you wear this funny, my ferret stole it garment for all to see! Any ferret owner will look funny and cute in their my ferret stole it design. The ultimate ferret lovers apparel for anyone who has a pet ferret! Ideal gift for birthday, graduations and Christmas occasions. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem