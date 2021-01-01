Dr Dennis Gross Ferulic Retinol Fortifying Neck Emulsion (1.7 fl. oz.)

As we age collagen production slows which results in unwanted lines and wrinkles on our face and body. The true problem? The skin on your neck is thinner and shows these signs of aging quicker, revealing your true age. So lets vow to stop the neck neglect and start caring for the skin under our chin and jawline with the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Fortifying Neck Emulsion.This hydrating treatment protects against future damage while repairing existing damage. The silky formula blends lactic acid with retinol and ferulic acid to facilitate cellular repair and restore smoothness to your neck. The result? Healthier-, younger-looking skin with reduced line and wrinkle depth.Results from a 28-day consumer study:100% of participants reported an improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on their neck100% of participants reported and improvement in skin texture on their neck100% of participants reported their neck looked younger and firmer95% of participants agreed this product helped reduce the appearance of crepiness on their neck