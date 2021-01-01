Festival Light-Filtering Grommet Top Curtain Panel, One Size , Brown

This collection by habitat creates a comfortable and relaxed feel in the room of your choice with its soft textured quality. Its opaque fabric allows just the right amount of light to pass through wihile providing some privacy. The silver metal grommets in the header make this curtain simple to hang and will glide open and close easily. Made from 100% polyester, a quality material that is long-lasting, easy to clean and wrinkle resistant. Package includes one 52-inch wide panel. Incorporate multiple panels that measure 1.5-2 times the width of your window in total to achieve a look of fullness. All our procucts pass rigorous quality control standards. We take the utmost care to ensure matching panel lengths, smooth hemlines and that the patterns will flow from one curtain to the next.Included: 1 Panel(s)Features: Noise Reduction, Fade ResistantTop Construction: GrommetTop Opening: 1 1/2 In Grommet OpenFabric Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: VelveteenLining: UnlinedLight Filtration: Light-FilteringCare: Machine WashCurtain Length: 84 InchCurtain Width: 52 InchGrommet Color: SilverBack of Curtain Color: Same As Front of CurtainCountry of Origin: Imported