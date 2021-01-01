From hot air balloon

Hot Air Balloon Festival Ride Basket Ballooning Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The Hot Air Balloon design is for balloonist or pilot who love to ride the balloon basket at a festival. You love ballooning and hot air balloons? Then you'll love this too! I just really love hot air balloons ok? 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com