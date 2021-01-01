Fendi FF Belt

Allover monogramming lends iconic visuals to this belt. Adjustable tongue buckle closure Goldtone hardware Cotton/polyamide/polyurethane/polyester/leather Made in Italy SIZE Width, about 2.76" ABOUT THE BRAND The epitome of elegance and fine craftsmanship, Fendi was founded in 1925 in Rome by Adele and Edoardo Fendi. Today, the founders' granddaughter and Creative Director, Silvia Venturini Fendi, continues the house's emphasis on quality, tradition, experimentation and creativity. Soft Accessories - Belts > Fendi > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Fendi. Color: Brown. Size: Small.