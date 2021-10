Fiber Well Sugar Free Gummies from Vitafusion o 5 grams of fiber in each 2-gummy serving o Great for people who don't like pills or grainy, gritty fiber drinks o With peach, strawberry and berry flavors o Vitafusion Fiber Well Sugar Free Gummies - Peach, Strawberry, Berry Supplement Vitamin 90 Gummies o Sold by Swanson Vitamins