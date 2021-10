Feel radiant and confident in our Fidelity Ankle Strap Block Heel. Fidelity balances the comfort of a block heel with ultra-glamorous crisscross straps across the toe. The pave crystals straps add an extra splash of sparkle to keep you shining bright, all night. Sizing: True to size. . Open toe. Embellished detail. Adjustable side buckle strap closure. Block heel. Approx. 3.5" heel. Imported Satin or synthetic upper, rubber sole