Shatterproof Armourglass & 15 self-powered tritium markers. Black stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed black stainless steel bezel. Black dial with black hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Ronda Caliber 730 quartz movement. Scratch resistant shatterproof armourglass crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 42 mm, case thickness: 10.8 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Deployment with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Field (tritium Illuminated) Series. Military watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. ArmourLite Field (Tritium Illuminated) Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch AL105.