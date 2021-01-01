Molton Brown Fiery Pink Pepper Fragrance Three-Piece Gift Set

WHAT IT IS An elegant gift set featuring their iconic Fiery Pink Pepper Eau de Toilette, Bath & Shower Gel. London via Reunion Island. A humid dusk on the descent of Cirque de Salazie. Jewelled birds of paradise flaunt across warm air. The scent of crushed sweet spices drift over colourful rooftops. Entice curiosity with aromatic adventure. Smouldering. Sultry. Stirring. Made in UK. THREE-PIECE SET INCLUDES Eau de Toilette, 0.25 oz. Bath & Shower Gel, 3.38 oz. Body Lotion, 3.38 oz. WHAT IT DOES Let them create an exquisite ritual of their own with this three-piece Fiery Pink Pepper gift set. HOW TO USE IT Celebrate the ones you look up to the most by presenting them with an exquisite trio of our bestselling fragrances. NOTES Top notes of pink pepper, tangerine and elemi. A heart of nutmeg, ginger and jasmine. A base of patchouli, cedarwood and oakmoss. Fragrances - Lifestyle Home Collectio > Molton Brown > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Molton Brown.