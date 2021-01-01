Caroline Rose, Plus Size Fiesta Celebration Jacquard Button-Front Shirt

From the Fiesta Collection. Stunning button-front shirt featuring a jacquard print and face-framing ruched collar can be turned down for shirt collar effect. Shirt collar Bracelet sleeves Button front Matching covered buttons Easy fitting shirt with slight a-line silhouette Textured jacquard fabrication finished with a rich sheen Polyester/nylon/spandex Dry clean Made in USA SIZE & FIT About 30" from shoulder to hem. Salon Z - Salon Z Collections > Caroline Rose, Plus Size > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Caroline Rose, Plus Size. Color: Bright Pink. Size: XXXL.