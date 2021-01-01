Zimmermann Fiesta Ruffle Midi Dress

Effortlessly elegant linen midi dress with delicate ruffle sleeves. Straight-across neckline Ruffle cap sleeves Slip-on styling Linen Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 54" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Australian founders and sister-duo Nicky and Simone Zimmermann design with a signature feminine aesthetic, each piece rife with tiers of fabric, rich embroidery and splashy prints. From ruffled bikinis and beachwear to luxe, intricately patterned maxi (and mini) dresses, everything is overtly romantic in the most elevated, effortless way. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Zimmermann > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Zimmermann. Color: Black. Size: 6.