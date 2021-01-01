Zimmermann Fiesta Ruffle Neck Dress

Opulent tapestry print fit-and-flare dress framed with a ruffle at the neck. Squareneck Ruffle trim Ruffle cap sleeve Cotton lining Linen Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 34 from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Australian founders and sister-duo Nicky and Simone Zimmermann design with a signature feminine aesthetic, each piece rife with tiers of fabric, rich embroidery and splashy prints. From ruffled bikinis and beachwear to luxe, intricately patterned maxi (and mini) dresses, everything is overtly romantic in the most elevated, effortless way. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Zimmermann > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Zimmermann. Color: Aqua Paisley. Size: 4.