Fishbites Fight Club Butt Kicker Paddle Tail Swimbait, Lights Out

Saltwater anglers are certain to win the fish battle with a Fishbites® Butt Kicker Paddle Tail. With an extra-large boot and thick body design, this soft bait produces a swim action that no ocean monster can resist. In addition, the Butt Kicker features attractive colors and releases a mouth-watering scent into the water. Hook a big one with the Butt Kicker Paddle Tail. FEATURES: Extra large boot and thick body for a greater, attractive swim action “Heavy Weight” scent release level Attractive colors Length: 4 in. Pack Qty: 6