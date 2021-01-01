Atelier Versace Figue Blanche Eau de Parfum

ONLY AT SAKS. The luxury fragrances embodies the Atelier Versace absolute dedication to excellence, encompassing a studious approach to exceptional quality components, innovative techniques and hand-craftsmanship. Figue Blanche encompasses fresh fig notes mixed with the pulp and essential oils of the Italian mandarin. The warm olfactory tones are complemented with zesty hints of bergamot and neroli. The fragrance is enriched with jasmine and rose petals. The perfume boasts a hand-made black glass bottle enriched with the name of the fragrance written in a gold tone. The sculptural bottles is packed into a paper box embellished by a gold-tone Greek Key border painted by hand. The box reveals a mirror that features the Atelier Versace logo painted in a gold tone. 3.4 oz. Made in Italy. NOTES Fig Italian mandarin Bergamot Neroli Jasmine petals Rose petals. Fragrances - Fragrances Elite Brands > Atelier Versace > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Atelier Versace.