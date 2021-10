Konstantino Figure-Eight Bracelet DetailsSterling silver. Figure-eight links with engraved scroll detail. Toggle clasp. Made in Greece. Designer About Konstantino: Individually crafted in Athens, Greece, from sterling silver and 18-karat gold, Konstantino collections are known for unique designs and remarkable artisanship. Designer Konstantino Sioulas is inspired by the art, architecture, mythology, and people of Greece, which shines through beautifully in his designs.