Adjustable upper strap for a custom fit Massage nubs on the footbed for enhanced comfort Durable traction outsole for grip Fila box logo branding at the strap The Fila Massaggio is imported. Each and every step in the Men's Fila Massaggio Slide Sandals feels like your very own massage. Experience comfort and lightweight, airy style in a whole new way with these everyday must-haves. Size: 10.0. Color: Blue. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Fila Men's Massaggio Slide Sandals in Blue/Navy Size 10.0